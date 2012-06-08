* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,300 33,500-34,300 33,400-33,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,700-34,400 33,700-34,400 33,500-33,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 170 33,500-34,300 33,700-34,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 68,700-68,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 28,050-28,100 Spot (48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,150-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship