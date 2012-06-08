* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,300 33,500-34,300 33,400-33,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,700-34,400 33,700-34,400 33,500-33,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,800
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 170 33,500-34,300 33,700-34,400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 68,700-68,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,600-29,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 28,050-28,100
Spot (48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,150-28,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 600-601
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 603-604
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 605-606
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 591-592
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 593-594
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship