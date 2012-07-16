* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil refined prices also opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against limited availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 43,500-44,500 41,800-42,500 (Auction price Market delivery 43,700-44,600 42,000-42,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 43,500-44,500 43,700-44,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,500 General Foods 45,400 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,250 Lakhmi Solvex 44,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 45,300 Prakash Solvex 44,250 Premier Proteins 45,350 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,500-71,600 70,700-70,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,800-71,900 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,700-74,800 74,000-74,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,900-75,000 74,200-74,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 41,300-41,350 39,800-39,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 41,150-41,200 39,650-39,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 41,250-41,300 39,750-39,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 37,800-37,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 37,900-37,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship