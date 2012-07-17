* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support aat higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against limited
availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-44,700 43,500-44,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,700-44,750 43,700-44,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 43,500-44,700 43,700-44,750
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 45,700
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,500
Lakhmi Solvex --
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 45,500
Prakash Solvex 44,500
Premier Proteins 45,800
Rama Phopsphates 45,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,500-71,600 71,500-71,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,800-71,900 71,800-71,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,700-74,800 74,700-74,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,900-75,000 74,900-75,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 41,600-41,650 41,300-41,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 41,450-41,500 41,150-41,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 41,550-41,600 41,250-41,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 39,700-39,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,100-40,150 39,800-39,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship