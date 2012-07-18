* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling
at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 44,000-44,700 43,500-44,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,200-44,750 43,700-44,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 44,000-44,700 44,200-44,750
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250
General Foods 46,000
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,850
Lakhmi Solvex 45,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 46,000
Prakash Solvex 45,000
Premier Proteins 45,800
Rama Phopsphates 45,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,100-71,200 71,500-71,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,400-71,500 71,800-71,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,600-74,700 74,700-74,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,800-74,900 74,900-75,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 41,100-41,150 41,600-41,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 40,950-41,000 41,450-41,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 41,050-41,100 41,550-41,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,500-39,550 40,000-40,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 39,600-39,650 40,100-40,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship