* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 44,000-44,700 43,500-44,700 (Auction price Market delivery 44,200-44,750 43,700-44,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 44,000-44,700 44,200-44,750 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250 General Foods 46,000 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,850 Lakhmi Solvex 45,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 46,000 Prakash Solvex 45,000 Premier Proteins 45,800 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 46,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,100-71,200 71,500-71,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,400-71,500 71,800-71,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,600-74,700 74,700-74,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,800-74,900 74,900-75,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 41,100-41,150 41,600-41,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 40,950-41,000 41,450-41,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 41,050-41,100 41,550-41,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,500-39,550 40,000-40,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,600-39,650 40,100-40,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship