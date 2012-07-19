* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 44,000-44,700 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 44,200-44,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 45,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,000 General Foods 46,250 Gujarat Ambuja 45,500 Indian Rubber 45,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,250 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 46,000 Prakash Solvex 46,000 Premier Proteins 46,500 Rama Phopsphates 46,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 46,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,500-71,600 71,100-71,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,800-71,900 71,400-71,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 74,500-74,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 74,700-74,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 41,600-41,650 41,100-41,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 41,450-41,500 40,950-41,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 41,550-41,600 41,050-41,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 39,500-39,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,100-40,150 39,600-39,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship