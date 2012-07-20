* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 46,000-47,400 44,000-44,700 (Auction price Market delivery 46,200-47,500 44,200-44,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 46,000-47,400 46,200-47,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 48,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,500 General Foods 48,000 Gujarat Ambuja 46,000 Indian Rubber 46,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 48,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 48,000 Lakhmi Solvex 48,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 48,000 Prakash Solvex 46,000 Premier Proteins 47,750 Rama Phopsphates 48,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 48,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 47,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,000-72,100 72,000-72,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,300-72,400 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,500-75,600 75,500-75,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,700-75,800 75,700-75,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 43,600-43,650 42,100-42,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 43,450-43,500 41,950-42,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 43,550-43,600 42,050-42,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,850-41,900 40,500-40,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,950-42,000 40,600-40,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship