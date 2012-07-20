* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also up at closed on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 46,000-47,400 46,000-47,400 44,000-44,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 46,200-47,500 46,200-47,500 44,200-44,750 (Traders' price Plant delivery 46,000-48,000 46,000-48,000 45,500-47,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 46,000-47,400 46,200-47,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,800-71,900 72,000-72,100 72,000-72,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,100-72,200 72,300-72,400 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,500-75,600 75,500-75,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,400-75,500 75,700-75,800 75,700-75,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 43,600-43,650 43,600-43,650 42,100-42,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 43,450-43,500 43,450-43,500 41,950-42,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 43,550-43,600 43,550-43,600 42,050-42,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,850-41,900 41,850-41,900 40,500-40,550 Spot (48% protein) 41,950-42,000 41,950-42,000 40,600-40,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship