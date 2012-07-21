Soybean reached rupees 50,000 per tone in plant delivery. * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 47,500-48,800 46,000-47,400 (Auction price Market delivery 47,700-49,000 46,200-47,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 47,500-48,800 47,700-49,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 49,500 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 49,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 48,000 General Foods 49,250 Gujarat Ambuja 48,000 Indian Rubber 48,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 49,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 50,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 49,500 Lakhmi Solvex 48,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 49,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 49,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 49,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 48,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,700-71,800 71,800-71,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,400-75,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded 43,600-43,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded 43,450-43,500 FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded 43,550-43,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,350-44,400 41,850-41,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 44,450-44,500 41,950-42,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship