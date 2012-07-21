Soybean reached rupees 50,000 per tone in plant delivery.
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 47,500-48,800 46,000-47,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 47,700-49,000 46,200-47,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 47,500-48,800 47,700-49,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 49,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 49,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 48,000
General Foods 49,250
Gujarat Ambuja 48,000
Indian Rubber 48,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 49,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 50,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 49,500
Lakhmi Solvex 48,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 49,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 49,500
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 49,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 48,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,700-71,800 71,800-71,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,200-75,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,400-75,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded 43,600-43,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded 43,450-43,500
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded 43,550-43,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,350-44,400 41,850-41,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 44,450-44,500 41,950-42,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship