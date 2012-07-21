* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices also up at closed on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 47,500-48,800 47,500-48,800 46,000-47,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 47,700-49,000 47,700-49,000 46,200-47,500 (Traders' price Plant delivery 48,000-50,000 48,000-50,000 46,000-48,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 47,500-48,800 47,700-49,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,000-73,100 71,700-71,800 71,800-71,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,300-73,400 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,700-75,800 75,000-75,100 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,900-76,000 75,200-75,300 75,400-75,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded 43,600-43,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded 43,450-43,500 FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded 43,550-43,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,350-44,400 44,350-44,400 41,850-41,900 Spot (48% protein) 44,450-44,500 44,450-44,500 41,950-42,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship