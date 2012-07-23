* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Rainfall in the soybean producing area also change the sentiments. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 47,500-48,500 47,500-48,800 (Auction price Market delivery 47,700-48,600 47,700-49,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 47,500-48,500 47,700-48,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 49,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 49,000 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 49,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 49,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 50,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 50,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 49,500 Lakhmi Solvex 49,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 49,000 Prakash Solvex 49,000 Premier Proteins 49,250 Rama Phopsphates 49,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 49,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 49,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,500-72,600 73,000-73,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,700-72,800 73,300-73,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,700-75,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,400-75,500 75,900-76,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,200-44,250 44,350-44,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 44,300-44,350 44,450-44,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship