* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. While soy oil refined prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 46,500-47,400 47,500-48,500 (Auction price Market delivery 46,700-47,500 47,700-48,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 110 46,500-47,400 46,700-47,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 48,200 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 48,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 47,250 General Foods 48,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 48,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 48,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 48,000 Lakhmi Solvex 48,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 48,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 48,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 47,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,500-71,600 72,000-72,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,800-71,900 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,500-74,600 74,500-74,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,700-74,800 74,700-74,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,850-43,900 44,200-44,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 43,950-44,000 44,300-44,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship