* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 45,000-46,400 46,500-47,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 45,200-46,500 46,700-47,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 180 45,000-46,400 45,200-46,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 46,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 46,250
General Foods 46,750
Gujarat Ambuja 46,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 46,800
Lakhmi Solvex 46,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 47,000
Prakash Solvex 46,000
Premier Proteins 47,000
Rama Phopsphates 47,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 46,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,500-71,600 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,300-74,400 74,300-74,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,500-74,600 74,500-74,600
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,500-42,550 43,850-43,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 42,600-42,650 43,950-44,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship