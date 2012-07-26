* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 45,250-46,400 45,250-46,400 45,000-46,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 45,350-46,500 45,350-46,500 45,200-46,500 (Traders' price Plant delivery 46,000-47,300 46,000-47,300 46,000-47,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 45,250-46,400 45,350-46,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,000-71,100 71,600-71,700 71,500-71,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,300-71,400 71,900-72,000 71,800-71,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,700-74,800 74,500-74,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 74,900-75,000 74,700-74,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,500-42,550 42,500-42,550 42,500-42,550 Spot (48% protein) 42,600-42,650 42,600-42,650 42,600-42,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship