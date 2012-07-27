* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,500-45,100 45,250-46,400 (Auction price Market delivery 44,700-45,200 45,350-46,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 44,500-45,100 44,700-45,200 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,000 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 46,000 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 47,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,250 Lakhmi Solvex -- Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 46,000 Prakash Solvex 46,250 Premier Proteins 46,000 Rama Phopsphates 46,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 46,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 46,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,800-70,900 71,000-71,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,100-71,200 71,300-71,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,400-74,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,000-43,050 42,500-42,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 43,100-43,150 42,600-42,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship