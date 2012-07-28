* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 45,000-46,400 44,500-45,100 (Auction price Market delivery 45,200-46,500 44,700-45,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 50 45,000-46,400 45,200-46,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 46,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 46,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,500 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 46,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,750 Lakhmi Solvex 45,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 46,250 Prakash Solvex 46,000 Premier Proteins 46,500 Rama Phopsphates 46,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 46,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 46,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,800-70,900 70,800-70,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,800-73,900 73,800-73,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,000-74,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,150-42,200 43,000-43,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 42,250-42,300 43,100-43,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship