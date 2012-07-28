* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on increased selling against poorbuying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 45,000-46,400 45,000-46,400 44,500-45,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 45,200-46,500 45,200-46,500 44,700-45,200 (Traders' price Plant delivery 45,500-46,750 45,500-46,750 45,000-47,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 50 45,000-46,400 45,200-46,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,600-70,700 70,800-70,900 70,800-70,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,900-71,000 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,800-73,900 73,800-73,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,900-74,000 74,000-74,100 74,000-74,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-litertin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,150-42,200 42,150-42,200 43,000-43,050 Spot (48% protein) 42,250-42,300 42,250-42,300 43,100-43,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -nottraded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -nottraded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -nottraded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship