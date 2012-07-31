* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 42,700-43,900 44,500-45,200 (Auction price Market delivery 42,900-44,000 44,700-45,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 42,700-43,900 42,900-44,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 44,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750 General Foods 44,600 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,500 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,250 Prakash Solvex 44,500 Premier Proteins 44,750 Rama Phopsphates 45,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 44,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,900-74,000 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,100-74,200 73,700-73,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,550-41,600 41,700-41,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,650-41,700 41,800-41,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship