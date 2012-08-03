* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 42,700-43,400 42,300-43,400 (Auction price Market delivery 42,900-43,500 42,500-43,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 50 42,700-43,400 42,900-43,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 43,500 General Foods 44,200 Gujarat Ambuja 43,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 43,500 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 43,500 Prakash Solvex 43,500 Premier Proteins 43,250 Rama Phopsphates 43,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 44,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 43,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 74,400-74,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (includeing 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,400-40,450 41,000-41,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,500-40,550 41,100-41,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship