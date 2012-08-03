* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 42,700-43,400 42,300-43,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 42,900-43,500 42,500-43,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 50 42,700-43,400 42,900-43,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 43,500
General Foods 44,200
Gujarat Ambuja 43,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 44,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 43,500
Lakhmi Solvex 43,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 43,500
Prakash Solvex 43,500
Premier Proteins 43,250
Rama Phopsphates 43,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 44,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 43,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,200-74,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 74,400-74,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (includeing 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,400-40,450 41,000-41,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,500-40,550 41,100-41,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship