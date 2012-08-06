* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 42,700-43,400 42,700-43,400 (Auction price Market delivery 42,900-43,500 42,900-43,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 42,700-43,400 42,900-43,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 44,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250 General Foods 45,000 Gujarat Ambuja 43,500 Indian Rubber 44,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,100 Lakhmi Solvex 44,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,250 Prakash Solvex 44,250 Premier Proteins 44,250 Rama Phopsphates 43,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,400-70,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,400-74,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (includeing 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,450-40,500 40,000-40,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,550-40,600 40,100-40,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship