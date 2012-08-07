* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 43,000-43,500 42,700-43,400 (Auction price Market delivery 43,200-43,600 42,900-43,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 35 43,000-43,500 43,200-43,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 45,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 44,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750 General Foods 45,600 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,300 Lakhmi Solvex 44,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 45,250 Prakash Solvex 45,000 Premier Proteins 45,000 Rama Phopsphates 45,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,400-70,500 69,800-69,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,700-70,800 70,100-70,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 73,700-73,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 73,900-74,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,450-40,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,900-40,950 40,550-40,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship