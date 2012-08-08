* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 43,500-44,400 43,000-43,500 (Auction price Market delivery 43,700-44,500 43,200-43,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 90 43,500-44,400 43,700-44,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,500 General Foods 46,700 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,300 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 46,000 Prakash Solvex 46,000 Premier Proteins 45,250 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 46,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,400-70,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,700-73,800 74,000-74,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,900-74,000 74,200-74,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 40,800-40,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,100-41,150 40,900-40,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship