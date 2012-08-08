* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-44,400 43,000-43,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,700-44,500 43,200-43,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 90 43,500-44,400 43,700-44,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,500
General Foods 46,700
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 45,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,300
Lakhmi Solvex 46,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 46,000
Prakash Solvex 46,000
Premier Proteins 45,250
Rama Phopsphates 45,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,400-70,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,700-73,800 74,000-74,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,900-74,000 74,200-74,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 40,800-40,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 41,100-41,150 40,900-40,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship