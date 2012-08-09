* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-44,400 43,000-43,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,700-44,500 43,200-43,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 43,500-44,400 43,700-44,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 45,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 45,000
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 46,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 44,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 44,750
Lakhmi Solvex --
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 45,500
Prakash Solvex 45,500
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates 45,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,600-69,700 70,000-70,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,900-70,000 70,300-70,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,700-73,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,900-74,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,600-40,650 41,000-41,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,700-40,750 41,100-41,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship