* Indore mandi was closed today due to ShriKrishana Janmashtmi. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 43,500-44,400 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 43,700-44,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 45,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250 General Foods 45,500 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 45,500 Prakash Solvex 45,500 Premier Proteins 45,500 Rama Phopsphates 45,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,800-69,900 69,800-69,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,100-70,200 70,100-70,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,200-73,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,400-73,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,600-40,650 40,600-40,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship