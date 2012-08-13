* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against limited buying
support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 43,600-44,500 44,000-44,600
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,800-44,600 44,200-44,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 45 43,600-44,500 43,800-44,600
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750
General Foods 45,100
Gujarat Ambuja 44,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 44,500
Lakhmi Solvex 45,550
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 45,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates 45,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,700-69,800 70,200-70,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,600-73,700 73,900-74,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,800-73,900 74,100-74,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,250-40,300 40,550-40,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,350-40,400 40,650-40,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship