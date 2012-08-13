* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 43,600-44,500 44,000-44,600 (Auction price Market delivery 43,800-44,600 44,200-44,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 45 43,600-44,500 43,800-44,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750 General Foods 45,100 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,500 Lakhmi Solvex 45,550 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 45,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,000 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,700-69,800 70,200-70,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,600-73,700 73,900-74,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,800-73,900 74,100-74,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,250-40,300 40,550-40,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,350-40,400 40,650-40,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship