* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 43,600-44,500 43,600-44,500 44,000-44,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 43,800-44,600 43,800-44,600 44,200-44,700 (Traders' price Plant delivery 44,500-46,000 44,500-46,000 44,500-46,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 45 43,600-44,500 43,800-44,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 69,700-69,800 70,200-70,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,800-73,900 73,600-73,700 73,900-74,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,000-74,100 73,800-73,900 74,100-74,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,250-40,300 40,250-40,300 40,550-40,600 Spot (48% protein) 40,350-40,400 40,350-40,400 40,650-40,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship