* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 43,000-43,500 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 43,200-43,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,600 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber 44,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,750 Lakhmi Solvex 45,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,250 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 44,000 Rama Phopsphates 45,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,500-70,600 70,500-70,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,800-70,900 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,000-74,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,200-74,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,050-40,100 40,100-40,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,150-40,200 40,200-40,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship