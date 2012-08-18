Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 18
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 42,500-43,400 43,000-43,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 42,700-43,500 43,200-43,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 110 42,500-43,400 42,700-43,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000
General Foods 44,950
Gujarat Ambuja 44,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 44,500
Lakhmi Solvex 45,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 44,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 45,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 44,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 44,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,800-73,900 73,800-73,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,000-74,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,950-40,000 40,050-40,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,050-40,100 40,150-40,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship