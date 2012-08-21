WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 43,200-44,400 43,000-43,500 (Auction price Market delivery 43,300-44,500 43,200-43,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 43,200-44,400 43,300-44,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250 General Foods 44,900 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 45,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,500 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 44,500 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 44,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,300-71,400 71,300-71,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 74,400-74,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,200-40,250 39,850-39,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,300-40,350 39,950-40,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0