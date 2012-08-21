* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 43,200-44,400 43,000-43,500 (Auction price Market delivery 43,300-44,500 43,200-43,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 43,200-44,400 43,300-44,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250 General Foods 44,900 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 45,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,500 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 44,500 Rama Phopsphates 45,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 44,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,300-71,400 71,300-71,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 74,400-74,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,200-40,250 39,850-39,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,300-40,350 39,950-40,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship