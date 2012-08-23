* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 44,500-45,400 43,500-44,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,700-45,500 43,700-44,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 75 44,500-45,400 44,700-45,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250
General Foods 45,750
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber 45,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,800
Lakhmi Solvex 45,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates 46,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,000-72,100 71,800-71,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,300-72,400 72,100-72,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,400-75,500 74,800-74,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,600-75,700 75,000-75,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,850-40,900 40,700-40,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,950-41,000 40,800-40,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship