MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 24 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,500-45,200 44,500-45,400 (Auction price Market delivery 44,700-45,250 44,700-45,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 44,500-45,400 44,700-45,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 45,600 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,500 Lakhmi Solvex 45,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,500 Rama Phopsphates 46,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,400-72,500 72,000-72,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,700-72,800 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,400-75,500 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,600-75,700 75,400-75,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,850-40,900 40,850-40,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,950-41,000 40,950-41,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.