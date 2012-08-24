Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 24  Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,500-45,200 44,500-45,400 (Auction price Market delivery 44,700-45,250 44,700-45,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 44,500-45,400 44,700-45,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 45,600 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,500 Lakhmi Solvex 45,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,500 Rama Phopsphates 46,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,400-72,500 72,000-72,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,700-72,800 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,400-75,500 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,600-75,700 75,400-75,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,850-40,900 40,850-40,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,950-41,000 40,950-41,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship