* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 (Auction price Market delivery 44,200-45,100 44,200-45,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 44,000-45,000 44,200-45,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 49,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 45,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries -- Lakhmi Solvex -- Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 45,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,500-72,600 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,000-75,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,200-75,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,200-40,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,000-40,150 40,300-40,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship