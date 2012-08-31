MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 (Auction price Market delivery 44,200-45,100 44,200-45,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 44,000-45,000 44,200-45,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 49,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 45,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries -- Lakhmi Solvex -- Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 45,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,500-72,600 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,000-75,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,200-75,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,200-40,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,000-40,150 40,300-40,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)