* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prizes. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,200-45,100 44,200-45,100 44,200-45,100 (Traders' price Plant delivery 45,000-49,000 45,000-49,000 45,000-48,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 60 44,000-45,000 44,200-45,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,800-71,900 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,100-72,200 72,500-72,600 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,700-74,800 75,000-75,100 75,000-75,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,900-75,000 75,200-75,300 75,200-75,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,000-40,050 40,200-40,250 Spot (48% protein) 40,100-40,150 40,100-40,150 40,300-40,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship