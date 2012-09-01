Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,200-45,100 44,200-45,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 90 44,000-45,000 44,200-45,100
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 49,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 45,150
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries --
Lakhmi Solvex --
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,200-72,300 72,000-72,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,500-72,600 72,300-72,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 74,700-74,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 74,900-75,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,450-40,500 40,000-40,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,550-40,600 40,100-40,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship