* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 44,500-45,400 44,500-45,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,700-45,500 44,700-45,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 50 44,500-45,400 44,700-45,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 49,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 45,000
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 46,200
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,000
Lakhmi Solvex 45,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,600-73,700 73,200-73,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,900-74,000 73,500-73,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,000-76,100 76,000-76,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,200-76,300 76,200-76,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,900-40,950 40,900-40,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship