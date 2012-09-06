* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 44,500-45,000 44,500-45,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,700-45,100 44,700-45,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 15 44,500-45,000 44,700-45,100
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 45,700
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 48,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500
Divya Jyoti Industries --
General Foods 46,200
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,000
Lakhmi Solvex 45,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 74,000-74,100 73,800-73,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 74,300-74,400 74,100-74,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,800-76,900 76,300-76,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 77,000-77,100 76,500-76,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,800-40,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,900-40,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship