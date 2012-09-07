* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 44,500-45,400 44,500-45,000
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,700-45,500 44,700-45,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 25 44,500-45,400 44,700-45,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 45,300
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,500
Divya Jyoti Industries --
General Foods 46,350
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,250
Lakhmi Solvex 45,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 45,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 46,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 45,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 74,000-74,100 74,300-74,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 74,300-74,400 74,600-74,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,500-76,600 76,900-77,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,700-76,800 77,100-77,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,600-40,650 40,700-40,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,800-40,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship