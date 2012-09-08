 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Soybean processing units lowered their buying prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 44,500-45,250 44,500-45,400 (Auction price Market delivery 44,700-45,300 44,700-45,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 55 44,500-45,250 44,700-45,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 48,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,000 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries -- Lakhmi Solvex 44,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 44,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 45,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,000-73,100 73,600-73,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,300-73,400 73,900-74,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,000-76,100 76,500-76,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,200-76,300 77,700-76,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,450-40,500 40,600-40,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,550-40,600 40,700-40,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship