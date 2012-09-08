Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Soybean processing units lowered their buying prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 44,500-45,250 44,500-45,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 44,700-45,300 44,700-45,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 55 44,500-45,250 44,700-45,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 48,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000
General Foods 45,000
Gujarat Ambuja 44,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 44,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries --
Lakhmi Solvex 44,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 44,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 44,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,000-73,100 73,600-73,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,300-73,400 73,900-74,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,000-76,100 76,500-76,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,200-76,300 77,700-76,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,450-40,500 40,600-40,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,550-40,600 40,700-40,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship