* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources new arrival of soybean
affect the market sentiments. Today 1100 bags (90 Kg each) of new soybean
arrived in Indore mandi and sold Rs. 28,000-35,000 per tone.
* Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-42,800 43,000-44,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 40,500-43,000 43,200-45,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 65 40,000-42,800 40,500-43,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 42,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 42,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 41,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000
General Foods 42,600
Gujarat Ambuja 42,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 42,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 42,000
Lakhmi Solvex 42,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 41,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 41,500
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 42,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 42,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,700-71,800 72,600-72,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,000-72,100 72,900-73,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,500-75,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,700-75,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,400-40,450 40,000-40,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,500-40,550 40,100-40,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship