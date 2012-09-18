* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources new arrival of soybean affect the market sentiments. Today 1100 bags (90 Kg each) of new soybean arrived in Indore mandi and sold Rs. 28,000-35,000 per tone. * Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 40,000-42,800 43,000-44,800 (Auction price Market delivery 40,500-43,000 43,200-45,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 65 40,000-42,800 40,500-43,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 42,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 41,500 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000 General Foods 42,600 Gujarat Ambuja 42,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 41,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 41,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 42,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 42,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,700-71,800 72,600-72,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,000-72,100 72,900-73,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,000-75,100 75,500-75,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,200-75,300 75,700-75,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,400-40,450 40,000-40,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,500-40,550 40,100-40,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship