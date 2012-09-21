* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 28,000-35,000 40,000-42,800 (Auction price Market delivery 30,000-35,500 40,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 750 (new) 28,000-35,000 30,000-35,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 41,000 AV Agri 40,000, 35,210 (new soybean) Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods -- Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 (new soybean) Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,200 (new soybean) Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 (new soybean) Premier Proteins 40,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries -- Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,700-70,800 71,100-71,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,000-71,100 71,400-71,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,500-74,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,700-74,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 40,200-40,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 40,300-40,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship