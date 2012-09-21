* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on increased selling against poor buying
support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 28,000-35,000 40,000-42,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,000-35,500 40,500-43,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 750 (new) 28,000-35,000 30,000-35,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 41,000
AV Agri 40,000, 35,210 (new soybean)
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries --
General Foods --
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 (new soybean)
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,200 (new soybean)
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex 35,250 (new soybean)
Premier Proteins 40,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries --
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,700-70,800 71,100-71,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,000-71,100 71,400-71,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,500-74,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,700-74,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 40,200-40,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 40,300-40,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship