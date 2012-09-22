 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,000 28,000-35,000 (Auction price Market delivery 30,500-34,200 30,000-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 (new) 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000, 35,500 (new soybean) Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 35,500 (new soybean) Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 (new soybean) Indian Rubber 34,500 (new soybean) Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 (new soybean) Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 (new soybean) Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 (new soybean) Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500 (new soybean) Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,600-69,700 69,600-69,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,700-73,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 39,700-39,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 39,800-39,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship