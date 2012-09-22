GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,000 28,000-35,000 (Auction price Market delivery 30,500-34,200 30,000-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 (new) 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000, 35,500 (new soybean) Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 35,500 (new soybean) Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 (new soybean) Indian Rubber 34,500 (new soybean) Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 (new soybean) Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 (new soybean) Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 (new soybean) Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500 (new soybean) Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,600-69,700 69,600-69,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,700-73,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 39,700-39,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 39,800-39,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.