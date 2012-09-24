* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-34,000 30,000-34,000
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,500-34,200 30,500-34,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 39,000
AV Agri 30,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 34,250
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 69,600-69,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 69,900-70,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 73,500-73,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 73,700-73,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1240 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,400-39,450 39,700-39,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 39,500-39,550 39,800-39,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship