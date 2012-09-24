* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,000 30,000-34,000 (Auction price Market delivery 30,500-34,200 30,500-34,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 39,000 AV Agri 30,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 34,250 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 34,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 69,600-69,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 69,900-70,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 73,700-73,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1240 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,400-39,450 39,700-39,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,500-39,550 39,800-39,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship