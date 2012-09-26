Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on limited availability's.
Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-34,400 30,000-33,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,700-34,500 30,200-33,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 30,500-34,400 30,700-34,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 34,600
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,600
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 34,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,300
Prakash Solvex 36,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 67,100-67,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,500-38,550 38,950-39,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,600-38,650 39,050-39,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship