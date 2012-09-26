 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on limited availability's.  Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,500-34,400 30,000-33,500 (Auction price Market delivery 30,700-34,500 30,200-33,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 30,500-34,400 30,700-34,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 34,600 AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,300 Prakash Solvex 36,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,500-38,550 38,950-39,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,600-38,650 39,050-39,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship