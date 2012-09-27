*Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,400 (Auction price Market delivery 30,200-34,100 30,700-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 30,000-34,000 30,200-34,100 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 33,500 AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,250 Prakash Solvex 35,500 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 71,100-71,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,000-38,050 38,500-38,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,100-38,150 38,600-38,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship