* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,000 30,000-34,000 30,500-34,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,200-34,100 30,200-34,100 30,700-34,500 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,250-35,500 32,250-35,500 32,500-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 30,000-34,000 30,200-34,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,800-69,900 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 70,000-70,100 71,100-71,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,000-38,050 38,000-38,050 38,500-38,550 Spot (48% protein) 38,100-38,150 38,100-38,150 38,600-38,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship