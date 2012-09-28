* Indore mandi was closed today due to Parushan. Most of the mandies opened today in the state. According to trade sources about 90 thousand bags (90 Kg each) reached in the mandies of the state. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall due to poor buying inquiries and pressure of new soybean arrivals. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 30,000-34,000 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 30,200-34,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 34,000 AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 34,500 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 38,000-38,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 38,100-38,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship