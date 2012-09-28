* Indore mandi was closed today due to Parushan. Most of the mandies opened
today in the state. According to trade sources about 90 thousand bags (90 Kg
each) reached in the mandies of the state.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall due to poor buying inquiries and
pressure of new soybean arrivals.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 30,000-34,000
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 30,200-34,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 34,000
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,750
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 38,000-38,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 38,100-38,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship