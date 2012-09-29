* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 28,000-31,400 30,000-34,000 (Auction price Market delivery 28,200-31,500 30,200-34,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1250 28,000-31,400 28,200-31,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,500-31,600 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,600-31,700 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship