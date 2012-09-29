* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against
poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 28,000-31,400 30,000-34,000
(Auction price
Market delivery 28,200-31,500 30,200-34,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1250 28,000-31,400 28,200-31,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,500
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,500-31,600 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,600-31,700 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship