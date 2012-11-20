Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,200-32,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,400-32,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,600
Betul Oils 33,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,350
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,200
Gujarat Ambuja 32,800
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,250-29,300
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,100-29,150
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,200-29,250
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,650-27,700 27,550-27,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,650-27,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship