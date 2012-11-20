 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,200-32,300 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,400-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,600 Betul Oils 33,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,350 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,200 Gujarat Ambuja 32,800 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,250-29,300 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,100-29,150 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,200-29,250 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,650-27,700 27,550-27,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,650-27,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship