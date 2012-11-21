* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,400-32,300 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,600-32,400 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 31,400-32,300 31,600-32,400
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,850
Indian Rubber 32,650
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,850
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,350-29,400
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,200-29,250
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,650-27,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,550-27,600 27,750-27,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship