* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,000 31,400-32,300 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-32,100 31,600-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 31,000-32,000 31,200-32,100 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 32,800 Gujarat Ambuja 32,700 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,450-27,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,550-27,600 27,550-27,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship