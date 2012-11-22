* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-32,000 31,400-32,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-32,100 31,600-32,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1200 31,000-32,000 31,200-32,100
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,800
Gujarat Ambuja 32,700
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,500
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,450-27,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,550-27,600 27,550-27,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship