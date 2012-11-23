* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,500 31,000-32,000 (Auction price Market delivery 31,000-31,600 31,200-32,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 30,800-31,500 31,000-31,600 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,200 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600 General Foods 32,450 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,300 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 31,550 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,750-28,800 29,150-29,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,600-28,650 29,000-29,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,700-28,750 29,100-29,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,450-27,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,550-27,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship