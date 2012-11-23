* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-31,500 31,000-32,000
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,000-31,600 31,200-32,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 30,800-31,500 31,000-31,600
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,200
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600
General Foods 32,450
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,300
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 31,550
Rama Phopsphates 32,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,750-28,800 29,150-29,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,600-28,650 29,000-29,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,700-28,750 29,100-29,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,450-27,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,550-27,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship